WATCH: Giants CF Jung Hoo Lee's father receives rousing standing ovation at Oracle Park

The Giants put their faith in the Korean outfielder by signing Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million contract this offseason.

During Friday's game against the Padres in San Francisco, fans of Lee's new team honored the man who had a big role in his development.

A Korean baseball icon in his own right, Lee's father, Lee Jong-beam, was honored during the eighth inning at Oracle Park with a rousing standing ovation. A 13-time All-Star during his 14 seasons in South Korea's KBO League, the elder Lee is no stranger to the diamond.

Though his father is best known for his time playing for the Kia Tigers, Jung Hoo Lee competed for the Kiwoon Heroes prior to his deal with the San Francisco Giants last December. A KBO MVP and Rookie of the Year, it was Lee's play for the Heroes that led to his multi-year contract with the Giants.

Honoring Lee's father during the game against the San Diego Padres was fitting. On March 30, Lee hit a solo shot off of Friars pitcher Tom Cosgrove to record his first career MLB home run. Currently, Lee's seven hits on the year ties him at second place on his team's leaderboard.

However, Jung Hoo Lee went 0-for-3 in the game. Thairo Estrada doubled in the ninth to hand the Giants a walk-off win.

Jung Hoo Lee's father's attendance in San Francisco was special for young star

Jung Hoo Lee was already a rising celebrity at the age of seven, according to a profile of his father from his KBO days in 2005. After having the opportunity to learn about the game from his father, seeing him make his Giants home debut was special.

According to The Korea Times, Jung said of seeing his father on the Oracle Park jumbotron:

"At first, I didn't know what was going on. And then once I took a look at the screen, my father was up there. I was like, 'What's going on?'"

Still, in the very early stages of a promising MLB career, big times are ahead for the Korean center fielder.

