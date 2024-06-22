WATCH: Gleyber Torres comforts an emotional Carlos Rodon in the dugout after slumping start against Braves

The New York Yankees, especially Carlos Rodon, were quite emotional during Friday’s game 8-1 loss against the Braves, after continuously losing games to the Baltimore Orioles, 6-7 and a terrible 5-17. The Bronx Bombers started their three-game series with the Braves.

Carlos Rodon started the game, taking the mound and pitching for 3.2 innings. During his time on the mound, he gave up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits, including three homers and two walks, while striking out three.

After giving up such a lead to the opposing team, Rodon was quite shattered in the dugout. Second baseman Gleyber Torres was seen consoling the pitcher before Rodon eventually headed back to the clubhouse.

Carlos Rodon is now 9-4 with a 3.86 ERA. After he left the mound, Yoendrys Gomez allowed no runs on three hits with three walks while striking out five in the 4.2 innings he pitched. Phil Bickford also pitched in the ninth inning during the Yankees loss to the Braves.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses Carlos Rodon’s performance in their 8-1 loss to the Braves

The New York Yankees lost 8-1 against the Atlanta Braves at their home stadium. The franchise only scored one run in the second inning, after which their bats went silent. On the other hand, the Braves garnered all their run in the first four innings off Carlos Rodon.

Discussing the loss and Rodon’s performance, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

"Tonight was more of a struggle in and around that. This is part of it. It's been a rough week for us. That's part of it. In a lot of ways, not the worst thing to happen. I gotta make sure in a lot of areas, we are tightened up and everything is kind of going our way.”

“A reminder that this thing's hard. We’ll kind of get through this little stretch here and Carlos will too."

The Yankees (51-27) led the AL East and the Braves (42-31) ranked second in the NL East. Both teams will face each other again on Saturday in the final game of their three-game series.