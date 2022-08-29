WATCH: Golden State Warriors superstar's brother Trayce Thompson hits a home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson has proven that talent runs deep in the family. Thompson, son of former NBA number one overall pick Mychal and younger brother of multi-titled NBA star Klay, smacked a homer in yesterday's game.

Trayce scored a 413-foot solo shot to left off Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera in the second inning of the game.

Trayce Thompson rakes. - @ Dodgers

Fans, of course, were elated by his performance. He's batting .275 with an OPS of .878 in 142 at-bats this year. The Dodgers defeated the Marlins in Miami 8-1. This pushed the team's record to 88-38 and further put them on a vice grip in the National League standings.

Julio Urias clinched his 14th victory for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out seven while only issuing one run in six innings of work. His ERA continues to be stellar this year at 2.32. Edward Cabrera took the loss for the Marlins after issuing six runs in five 2/3 innings pitched.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to close out the series tomorrow while the Marlins look to tie it up. After Miami, the Blue Crew will travel to the Big Apple for a high-stakes series against the New York Mets.

Los Angeles Dodgers' dominant run

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization is good at baseball. At least that's what they've been showing for the past few years. Los Angeles is on track to appear in their 10th straight playoff appearance if they can hold their position. The team is also on track to win 113 regular season games—a mean feat by any measure.

Club skipper Dave Roberts has come under fire several times this season, including baffling decisions when it comes to the pitching rotation. However, the veteran manager has proved time and again that he can lead his team to dominant runs during the season.

Los Angeles also has an absurd +285 run differential this year. That's 91 more than runner-up the New York Yankees. The combination of dominance on the mound and at the plate is certainly boosting the numbers for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers, of course, are no strangers to winning more than 100 games in a season. They won 106 games during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, the most in franchise history. LA only needs to go 20-17 for them to surpass their record tally. However, it's easier said than done.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12