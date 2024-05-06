WATCH: Golf stars Michelle West & Rose Zhang throw impressive first pitch ahead of Yankees game

Golf legends are making their way on the baseball mound, and the latest to do so were Michelle West and Rose Zhang who threw the ceremonial first pitch at an Yankees game on Friday.

West, who is a professional golfer, was joined by Rose Zhang, who won the Mizuho Americas Open in June 2023. They were present at the ballpark to promote the upcoming second edition of the Mizuho Americas Open, which will take place from May 16 to May 19.

Jahmai Jones and Taylor Trammell caught the pitches from the LPGA Tour legends. Zhang and West posed for photos after the pitch.

On Wednesday, 13-time LPGA Tour winner Stacy Lewis threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves. She was there to promote the upcoming KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club, which will be held in late June.

Here's the video:

Yankees star duo helped sweep the Tigers

If only this could happen all year long. The star duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge came alive in Sunday's series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Coming off a disappointing series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees won back-to-back games against the Tigers entering Sunday's game.

Aaron Judge started proceedings with a home run off Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in his first at-bat. Coming in hot at 97 mph, the Yankees captain barreled a 109.3 mph, 399-foot shot to the right field.

In the seventh, Juan Soto broke the tie with a bases-clearing double to lead the Yankees to a 5-2 victory. Soto ripped Andrew Chafin's low sinker, a line shot down the right-field line, driving home all three baserunners.

"I think I just like the big moments," Soto said. "I just like to be up there, and it just gives me a little bit of adrenaline going. I want to get the job done so bad that, I don't know, it just happens."

With the win, the Yankees improved to 23-13 and are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies for the most wins in the majors. Their series against the Houston Astros at home starts on Tuesday.

