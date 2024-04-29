WATCH: Grammy-nominated Noah Kahan gets flustered after bouncing first pitch at Red Sox game

On Sunday at Fenway Park, the ballpark was treated to the spectacle of Noah Kahan throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs.

The Grammy-nominated artist took center stage at the mound but fell short of a perfect pitch. His pitch bounced off right ahead of the plate, leaving him flustered.

Kahan then shared on social media that only if he could reverse it again, he'd have done better the next time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wish I could reverse time and do that again," he wrote.

"Could’ve used a little more of that northern attitude on this one 😂," MLB's post caption read.

Moreover, apart from appearing to throw first pitch, Kahan had his bobblehead tonight as “Ticket holders who purchase through this special offer will receive a Noah Kahan dual-bobblehead featuring Noah in Red Sox-themed overalls and his dog Penny."

Portion of ticket sales of the game will go to Noah Kahan's non-profit organization, The Busy Head Project, which aims to raise mental health awareness.

More so, Noah Kahan will also have his concerts scheduled at Fenway Park on July 18-19.

Red Sox triumphed over Cubs on Noah Kahan Night

It was a fun night at Fenway Park as the game ended with a walk off single from Tyler O’Neill to give Red Sox a nail-biting 5-4 victory.

The Red Sox, who led for most of the game, faced a late-innings surge from the Chicago Cubs as the road team scored four runs in seventh and eight innings combined. Mike Tauchman of the Cubs blasted a three-run shot in the eighth to tie the game.

The ninth inning started with Jarren Duran drawing a walk against Mark Leiter Jr. It was followed by a single from Rafael Devers as Duran reached third base. O'Neill then crunched out a single to allow Jarren Duran to score the winning run.

“It was awesome, you could feel the crowd buzzing out there," O'Neill said after the game. ”I knew the infield was in. I was trying to put a good swing on anything elevated, get it in the air. It fell in there this time."

With the win, the Red Sox have improved to 16-13. They next host the San Francisco Giants for another three-game series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback