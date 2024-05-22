WATCH: Guardians' Triston McKenzie drills Mets' Harrison Bader after giving up home run in previous at-bat

The New York Mets lost two games out of four at Progressive Field, and are one game away from getting swept by Cleveland Guardians. As of now, the game is 3-4, with the Mets trailing the Guardians by one run at the top of the eighth inning.

The Mets scored all three times on home runs. Pete Alonso kicked off the home run rally with his solo moon shot in the first inning against Guardians’ Triston McKenzie. McKenzie lost his rhythm after Mets’ Jeff McNeit went yard in the second inning, extending the lead to 2-0.

On his next pitch, he threw a wild pitch to Harrison Bader, which hit him. Visibly looking confused by the pitch, Bader was comforted by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez.

Mets’ manager, Carlos Menzona also came to the field, shaking his head in disapproval of such behavior. However, nothing followed from there.

Bader got his revenge on McKenzie in the fourth inning with a solo home run, extending the Mets’ lead to 3-0. Jose Quintana faced the Guardians lineup for six innings, giving up three runs. Adam Ottavino is currently covering the mound for the Mets.

MLB podcaster denies Mets potential as a playoff team

The New York Mets' struggle doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Despite the huge financial backing of Steve Cohen and the brain of David Streans as head of baseball operations, the Big Apple failed to have an impact this year.

WFAN Radio host Sal Licata believes that despite Cohen’s firm belief in the team’s potential, the Mets’ are not cut out to be October participants.

“I know they’re not a playoff team,” Sal said. “Even if he makes several moves that might get them into the playoffs, it’s not going to go anywhere. He can’t do that. That would be reckless and not learning from his mistakes.,” Licata said.

Guardians’ Andres Gimenez went yard with a three-run moon shot in the sixth to even the score. Johnathan Rodriguez's RBI single gave the Guardians a 4-3 lead over the Mets. If the Guardians win today, it’ll be their 33rd victory of the season, equaling the New York Yankees (33-17) for the lead in the American League.

