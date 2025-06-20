Watch: Heated exchange with Pirates’ Tommy Pham leads to 3 Tigers’ fans’ ejections following 'Tommy sucks' chants 

An incident occurred during the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers game with Tommy Pham at the center of it. In Game 2 of Thursday’s doubleheader, the game went to extra innings. Before that, the atmosphere within the ballpark started to heat up in the ninth inning when the game was tied 4-4.
In the 10th inning, when Pham slid home safely, he pointed toward the Detroit crowd and alerted umpires to hostile chants of “Tommy sucks” directed at him.
Three fans were subsequently removed from the stadium after the umpiring crew acted on Pham’s query.
Pittsburgh’s 8-4 10th-inning win was marred by more than rain. It also included the ejection of Tigers manager AJ Hinch as emotions ran high.
To start the 10th inning, Pham rushed from second base to home plate on Ke'Bryan Hayes' go-ahead single. Hinch was ejected after he argued the ruling upon his challenge of Pham being deemed safe at home plate.
Joey Bart hit an RBI single to make it 6-4. Finally, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run single to give a four-run lead before David Bednar sealed the win for Pittsburgh by pitching a clean inning.
Tommy Pham has had issues with fans before
It wasn't the first time Tommy Pham didn't have the best experience when it came to fans. Earlier this season, he was suspended one game and fined after making an indecent gesture toward a fan in Anaheim.
He appealed this charge and last month served his one-game suspension levied by Major League Baseball in what was deemed as "inappropriate action towards a fan."
That incident came after a fan reached over a wall, touching Pham and trying to restrict him from making a play in the outfield. Following that incident, the specific fan was moved to a different section of Angel Stadium.
Pham has played 50 games this season, hitting .194 and three stolen bases. He is yet to hit a home run after 155 plate appearances. He has been hitless in the last seven games and is hoping to turn around his fortunes.