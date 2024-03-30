WATCH: Hip-hop star Tyga throws out first pitch at Dodgers-Cardinals game

Hip-hop artist Tyga threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers game against the Cardinals.
Pitcher Joe Kelly caught Tyga's pitch.
The 34-year-old might have served as the lucky charm in Chavez Ravine as Los Angeles held off St. Louis, 6-3.
Dodgers off to a hot start
Except for the curtain closer in Seoul, South Korea, LA is off to a good start this season. The team currently sits second in the National League West with a 3-1 record, with the undefeated Diamondbacks just a place above.
Star infielder Mookie Betts is scorching hot. The multiple-time All-Star has already smashed three home runs through four regular-season games.
On the other side of the spectrum, big-money signing Shohei Ohtani has yet to get things going for him. The baseball unicorn only has five base hits through 17 at-bats.
"Shohei Ohtani went 0-for-4 and grounded into a double play as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3." - @CodifyBaseball
Despite Ohtani's struggles, the star-studded lineup continues to deliver.
Another player under the microscope is Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The former Orix Buffaloes star surrendered five runs in one inning in his MLB debut against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. He will have a chance to redeem himself as he starts Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Given the front office's huge offseason investment, anything short of a World Series presence will be regarded as a failure by Dodger Blue fans.
Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.