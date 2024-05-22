WATCH: Hot mic picks up MLB umpire dropping f-bomb during Phillies-Rangers contest

Umpires occasionally get picked up by mics, whether it's in the middle of a verbal fight with a manager or when they're discussing the decision on a call they made. It was the latter in a recent game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers that resulted in a hilariously hot mic with a little bit of profanity sprinkled in.

Expand Tweet

“See that was one where we all, we thought it was gone,” crew chief Alan Porter said. "But we’re just like, it’s a crew chief review and we’re gonna go. Cause we’re not gonna flip it and then f***ing look stupid if it didn’t leave.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corey Seager hit what was initially ruled a double. However, when umpires noticed that a plate of nachos had been struck by the ball and fell into the field of play, they opted to review it. Sure enough, the nachos it hit were outside the field of play, so they reversed it to a home run.

The NBC Sports broadcast microphone was still on when Alan Porter, the crew chief, began explaining himself with the above quote. It was a surprise to fans at home and to the broadcast crew who heard him say that loud and clear.

Corey Seager's home run hot mic incident proved inconsequential

Despite the controversy surrounding the home run call and the hilarious hot mic moment that ensued, the Corey Seager blast didn't end up playing that much of a role in the game. It did initially cut the lead to one run, but that didn't last.

Corey Seager's home run didn't matter much

The Rangers didn't score again in that inning or the rest of the game, for that matter. The Phillies, however, did. They added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to push the lead to three runs, and that was the final result (5-2).

The Phillies have been on a roll all season, winning 35 of their first 49 games. The Rangers may be experiencing a bit of a World Series hangover, as the loss dropped them to one game below .500 (24-25) for the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback