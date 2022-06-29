Watch: Houston Astros ace rips New York Yankees fan with impeccable skills at Rock, Paper, Scissors

A female New York Yankees fan was seen losing to Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Verlander had the perfect technique in the game and due to its quirky element, the short clip quickly went viral on Twitter.

Baseball is a fun sport, that's for sure. But sometimes its fun doesn't stop with on-field action — it has an abundance of off-field moments that make the game all the more interesting. Whether it is the fans making Tiktoks with players or the excitement of playing Rock, Paper, Scissors - there's plenty of excitement going on around the sport.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors https://t.co/9RqDGNQosv

Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors

Verlander's impromptu engagement with the New York Yankee certainly saw some smiles across social media as the video went viral.

Twitter reacted with hilarious responses to Houston Astros pitcher winning the Rock, Paper, Scissors game

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

MLB fans immediately took to Twitter after seeing Verlander playing Rock, Paper, Scissors with a Yankees fan.

Here's how Twitter users reacted:

Justin Verlander is a down-to-earth person who loves interacting with MLB fans. Even fans of other teams have the utmost respect for him.

Tim Kareem ✝️ @TimmyMellow Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors https://t.co/9RqDGNQosv Even as a guardians/Indians fan I liked and respected JV. He always seemed like a good dude who loved to have fun with the fans. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Even as a guardians/Indians fan I liked and respected JV. He always seemed like a good dude who loved to have fun with the fans. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Baseball has its fair share of jocular moments, especially when MLB players interact with fans.

Dave the Commish @fci2000

That was fun and a cool thing to do.

Only in baseball do the players engage this way.

Oh, it has its quota of jerks but a lot of interplay like this and it's great. @JomboyMedia Nothing snarky to say.That was fun and a cool thing to do.Only in baseball do the players engage this way.Oh, it has its quota of jerks but a lot of interplay like this and it's great. @JomboyMedia Nothing snarky to say.That was fun and a cool thing to do.Only in baseball do the players engage this way.Oh, it has its quota of jerks but a lot of interplay like this and it's great.

This New York Yankees fan was impressed with Justin Verlander. Also, not many know that Kate Upton, Verlander's wife, is a New York Yankees fan.

Eric @Eric80293438 @JomboyMedia Yankee fans love this guy his wife is actually a Yankee fan @JomboyMedia Yankee fans love this guy his wife is actually a Yankee fan

One supporter regretted not getting a photo of his friends playing rock, paper, scissors with David Price. Similar to the Verlander video, it naturally had the potential to go viral.

The Astros' illegal use of a camera system to steal signs caused the Yankees to lose the 2017 ALCS. The rivalry between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees began in 2017 and is still present today, both on and off the field.

This Twitter user took a dig at the Houston Astros for their cheating scandal in 2017 against the New York Yankees.

Chris @Epic_Tweets31 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors Justin Verlander absolutely steamrolled this fan in rock, paper, scissors https://t.co/9RqDGNQosv Jomboy is working on a theory that Altuve was wearing a buzzer, feeding Verlander information as to what moves that fan was planning on making. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st… Jomboy is working on a theory that Altuve was wearing a buzzer, feeding Verlander information as to what moves that fan was planning on making. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Fans of the Detroit Tigers are missing Justin Verlander, who spent 13 seasons with the MLB organization.

Fans were curious how Kate Upton would react to Verlander playing rock, paper, scissors with a female New York Yankees fan and acing it.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander



for the win



Turns out the Houston Astros won the series in New York. Nobody saw the official tie breaker take place but here it was. @JustinVerlander for the win Turns out the Houston Astros won the series in New York. Nobody saw the official tie breaker take place but here it was. @JustinVerlander for the win https://t.co/UR3zmkIeAQ

Baseball is America's past-time, but it's more than that. MLB fans are all about their teams and the excitement that comes with them. Light-hearted and fun content like this is what keeps drawing a lot of baseball fans to games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far