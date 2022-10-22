A crazed fan ran out onto the field at Minute Maid Park to grab a selfie with Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during the Houston Astros’ 3-2 win on Thursday night. The incident occurred prior to the beginning of the ninth innings.

Ari Alexander @AriA1exander A fan ran on the field, looks like trying to get a selfie with Jose Altuve.



The fan ran across the field to give Jose Altuve an unwanted embrace. He gave him a tight hug and even managed to sneak in a selfie. Altuve looked far from impressed!

The fan was then tackled to the ground by three security guards and escorted off the field and out of the ballpark.

Starting 9 @Starting9 A fan ran on the field to hug Altuve and get a selfie with him?



The game took an unexpected pause after a commercial break at the end of the eighth innings. Television crews usually abstain from showing fans running onto the pitches as they don’t want to pay attention to this sort of behavior.

Brian Anderson, however, did keep viewers posted with what was going on and why there was a delay at the start of the ninth inning.

Jose Altuve in the MLB

Jose Carlos Altuve is a Venezuelan professional baseball player who’s played for the Houston Astros for his entire MLB career. He signed for the club as a free agent in 2007 and made his debut in 2011.

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros grounds out against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

He is one of the shortest players in the MLB, standing at 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m). He is a right-handed batter and has won three batting championships since 2014-2017. Altuve has recorded at least 200 hits each season and has led the American League (AL) in this category.

He is an eight-time MLB All-Star. In 2017 he won the AL Most Valuable Player Award, the Hank Aaron Award, and became a World Series Champion with the Astros.

Alex Castro @Alex_castroTx



Down 5 in the bottom of the 9th. 6 run comeback to walkoff the yankees. Altuve! @Astros #Altuve #Astros Last year on this dateDown 5 in the bottom of the 9th. 6 run comeback to walkoff the yankees. Altuve! @Astros #WalkItOff Last year on this dateDown 5 in the bottom of the 9th. 6 run comeback to walkoff the yankees. Altuve! @Astros #WalkItOff #Altuve #Astros https://t.co/rpTAQj8eB1

"Last year on this date Down 5 in the bottom of the 9th. 6 run comeback to walkoff the yankees. Altuve! @Astros #WalkItOff #Altuve #Astros" - Alex Castro, Twitter

Altuve has also appeared as co-Sportsperson of the Year on Sports Illustrated. He’s a recipient of many awards, including Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, The Sporting News Major League Player of the Year (making him the fifth player to be selected in consecutive years), and Baseball America's Major League Player of the Year. He has also won five Silver Slugger Awards and one Rawlings Gold Glove.

