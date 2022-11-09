WATCH: Houston Astros fans break into a wild brawl during the World Series Victory parade

On November 7, more than a million fans lined the streets of downtown Houston during the Houston Astros' World Series Victory parade. In the melee, two female fans got into a wild brawl.

While the people around them witnessed the scuffle, the quarrelling ladies landed reckless punches on one another and also pulled each other's hair. A few people tried to stop the brawl, and others were spotted recording the entire drama on their cellphones.

It's unknown what sparked the scrimmage. There's no information on whether anyone was hurt or arrested.

The parade was organized to celebrate the Houston Astros' title-clinching World Series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on November 6, 2022. The Astros' victory in the Fall Classic makes them the first club since 2013 to win the World Series on their home field.

All about the Houston Astros World Series Victory parade 2022

Houston Astros' fans

The Astros' World Series Victory Parade was a success. It was overwhelming to see the whole city come out on the streets to celebrate their MLB team.

From Mauricio Dubón to Trey Mancini, everybody was over the moon to have received so much love. Here's what Alex Bregman said after the parade was over:

"Everybody here loves the Astros. I see Astros jerseys when I’m driving around going to get coffee in the morning. There’s a certain energy in Houston when it’s baseball time, and you could see that today during the celebration.”

Astros' shortstop and centre fielder Mauricio Dubón pointed out how he saw numerous female fans holding placards with messages for the World Series MVP Jeremy Peña:

"I saw probably 100,000 signs that say, ‘Marry me, Peña.' That was unreal. He is a very popular guy out here."

Houston Astros' first baseman and designated hitter, Trey Mancini, was taken aback to see a mass gathering to celebrate the Astros' victory:

"It was incredible. It was definitely the most people I’ve seen in my life in one place. We felt the love from the city, and it was incredible to be a part of.”

MLB season 2022 was truly incredible. We cannot wait for the 2023 season to arrive and fall in love with baseball all over again. 142 days to go!

