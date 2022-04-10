Watch: Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Pena interrupts his parents' interview by slamming his first-ever MLB home run

When Jeremy Pena launched his first professional home run and started a rally that took the Astros to a 13-6 triumph against the Angels at Angel Stadium on Friday night, Cecilia and Geronimo Pena were being interviewed from the stands on the AppleTV+ broadcast during the seventh inning. The Pena family will never forget that moment primarily because their emotions and joy were filmed live on television for all to witness.

At Angel Stadium, Pena's father was interrupted by a loud crack of the bat and wild yelling as the shortstop circled the bases. "Happy, happy, happy now," Jeremy Pena's father exclaimed joyfully after kissing his wife.

"It was an unreal feeling," said Jeremy Pena on his big night.

In 2018, in MLB Draft's third round, Jeremy Pena was drafted by the Houston Astros out of the University of Maine. MLB Pipeline has him listed as the Astros' No. 1 prospect. Pena made his MLB debut on Thursday after being designated to the Astros' opening day roster, taking over as the team's starting shortstop from Carlos Correa. Correa was traded to the Minnesota Twins for a three-year, $105 million deal.

How will Jeremy Pena benefit the Houston Astros in the future?

Pena began the 2021 season at the Astros' Florida Complex League, where he had a .348/.444/.478 batting line. In 133 plate appearances in 30 Triple-A games, he hit .287/.346/.598 with 10 homers and five stolen bases. Jeremy's plate discipline is far from perfect. Although he only walked 4.5 percent of the time and struck out 26.3 percent of the time, he has enough pop and speed to make an early impact. It's not right to expect him to hit like Correa, but he'll grow at his own pace, and we'll have a better notion of how his game translates to the big leagues in a few months. Nonetheless, after hitting his first MLB home run, there is no doubt that the Astros have already lined up Correa's replacement.

