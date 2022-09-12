WATCH: Houston Astros star Alex Bregman blasts a clutch go-ahead grand slam against the Los Angeles Angels

Whenever the Houston Astros need a spark, they can always look to their slugger Alex Bregman to provide that spark. The grand slam came in the third inning of their game against the Los Angeles Angels, and gave the Astros the lead they will hope to hold onto.

Bregman has been one of the most consistent offensive players since entering the league in 2016. With a batting average of .266 and a WAR of 3.9, he is still contributing at a high level. This home run, which stole the lead, is a good reminder of how big of an offensive threat he is.

A video of the blast from Alex Bregman was posted to Twitter by MLB.

"Breggy slam!" - MLB

As soon as Bregman stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded, Brian McTaggart knew we would be getting a highlight-reel worthy play.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Bases are loaded with no outs for Alex Bregman. Turn on your stations. Bases are loaded with no outs for Alex Bregman. Turn on your stations.

"Bases are loaded with no outs for Alex Bregman. Turn on your stations" - Brian McTaggart

The Astros were put into a hole almost immediately by a home run from the phenom Shohei Ohtani. The two teams have had wildly different seasons, but divisional games are always tough, regardless of record.

The Houston Astros have the best record in the American League, and the second-best record in the MLB. They have been great for many years, making this level of dominance come to be expected.

Alex Bregman is hoping to lead the Houston Astros to another World Series championship

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

Since winning the championship in 2017, the Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball. Despite their consistent greatness, the championship has eluded them. In 2022, the Houston Astros hope to change that.

Bregman has been a big part of that and will continue to be as long as he keeps playing like he has been. Michael Schwab reported via Twitter on how difficult it is to strike out Bregman this season.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Alex Bregman has only struck out 69 times in 460 at-bats Alex Bregman has only struck out 69 times in 460 at-bats

"Alex Bregman has only struck out 69 times in 460 at-bats" - Michael Schwab

With the season winding down, it appears the Houston Astros will be the number one seed in the American League. This will give them home-field advantage throughout the AL postseason. That could be the difference between a series loss and a win, especially with how passionate the Astros' fanabse is.

Alex Bregman and the Astros are no strangers to playoff success, as this YouTube video shows.

Bregman's clutch hit blew the game for the Astros wide open, giving them the lead and momentum.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif