[Watch] Internet explodes as viral YouTuber IShowSpeed gets mistaken for Elly De la Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is quite famous in the town. Known for his elite baserunning skills, De La Cruz has become a fan favorite and on Wednesday, viral YouTuber IShowSpeed decided to test his popularity by donning De La Cruz's jersey and entering a restaurant.The Reds Daily reshared a video from IShowSpeed's YouTube channel where he talks with customers at a restaurant. A lady, who was a Kansas City Royals fan, mistakenly identified the YouTuber as De La Cruz. The lady said:&quot;We're all the way from Kansas City, we came to watch you play ball. You are really one of my favorite players, and I'm a Royals fan.&quot;IShowSpeed also played along with the role play as he went on to say:&quot;Like I said, my name is Elie De La Cruz, and I'm here to show the youth that I'm one of the best baseball players in the world. That's why I'm coming out to show, you know. I've got a game in the next... Exactly, thank you.&quot;On the side of the video, the number of concurrent viewers was also displayed and the figure was over 43 million. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike Elly De La Cruz, even IShowSpeed is known for showing insane athleticism and runs fast, too. He almost defeated Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 100-meter race and is a popular content creator on social media platforms. He is a huge fan of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.Elly De La Cruz clutch in eighth as Reds edge Padres and keep wild-card hopes aliveElly De La Cruz came good in the clutch, delivering an RBI hit to tie the game in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.The Reds were trailing the game 1-0 with two outs and a runner in scoring position when De La Cruz took the plate. De La Cruz delivered a single to right that drove in TJ Friedl, tying the game. Later in the inning, De La Cruz himself came around to score the go-ahead run on Miguel Andujar's RBI single.The Reds went on to win the game 2-1, thanks to their two-run eighth inning. The win gave Cincinnati two of three in their series with San Diego. Every game from now on is important for the Reds as they are chasing the final NL wildcard spot currently held by the New York Mets (76-70). The Reds are only two games behind.