  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • [Watch] Internet explodes as viral YouTuber IShowSpeed gets mistaken for Elly De la Cruz

[Watch] Internet explodes as viral YouTuber IShowSpeed gets mistaken for Elly De la Cruz

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 11, 2025 05:33 GMT
[Watch] Internet explodes as viral YouTuber IShowSpeed gets mistaken for Elly De la Cruz. Credit: GETTY
[Watch] Internet explodes as viral YouTuber IShowSpeed gets mistaken for Elly De la Cruz. Credit: GETTY

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz is quite famous in the town. Known for his elite baserunning skills, De La Cruz has become a fan favorite and on Wednesday, viral YouTuber IShowSpeed decided to test his popularity by donning De La Cruz's jersey and entering a restaurant.

Ad

The Reds Daily reshared a video from IShowSpeed's YouTube channel where he talks with customers at a restaurant. A lady, who was a Kansas City Royals fan, mistakenly identified the YouTuber as De La Cruz. The lady said:

"We're all the way from Kansas City, we came to watch you play ball. You are really one of my favorite players, and I'm a Royals fan."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IShowSpeed also played along with the role play as he went on to say:

"Like I said, my name is Elie De La Cruz, and I'm here to show the youth that I'm one of the best baseball players in the world. That's why I'm coming out to show, you know. I've got a game in the next... Exactly, thank you."
Ad

On the side of the video, the number of concurrent viewers was also displayed and the figure was over 43 million.

Ad

Like Elly De La Cruz, even IShowSpeed is known for showing insane athleticism and runs fast, too. He almost defeated Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 100-meter race and is a popular content creator on social media platforms. He is a huge fan of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elly De La Cruz clutch in eighth as Reds edge Padres and keep wild-card hopes alive

Elly De La Cruz came good in the clutch, delivering an RBI hit to tie the game in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

Ad

The Reds were trailing the game 1-0 with two outs and a runner in scoring position when De La Cruz took the plate. De La Cruz delivered a single to right that drove in TJ Friedl, tying the game. Later in the inning, De La Cruz himself came around to score the go-ahead run on Miguel Andujar's RBI single.

The Reds went on to win the game 2-1, thanks to their two-run eighth inning. The win gave Cincinnati two of three in their series with San Diego. Every game from now on is important for the Reds as they are chasing the final NL wildcard spot currently held by the New York Mets (76-70). The Reds are only two games behind.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications