WATCH: Ivan Herrera smashes first MLB home run during Cardinals' 2024 home debut

Ivan Herrera is one player that St. Louis Cardinals fans should be excited about. Last year, he was the team's No. 9 prospect and impressed many with his small 13-game sample size.

This season, he will play a much larger role on a team looking to bounce back from a lackluster 2023 season. On Thursday, while hitting cleanup, Herrera launched his first home run of the season.

The homer came in Herrera's first at-bat in the second inning. It was no fluke, as he demolished the baseball, going 414 feet to left-center off Miami Marlins starter Ryan Weathers.

In Herrera's 28th game as a big leaguer, he finally got his first homer. This should be the first of many, as Herrera possesses an impressive bat that can launch balls to all sides of the field.

Ivan Herrera could have a bright future with the Cardinals

There is no denying that Ivan Herrera has some huge shoes to fill. The St. Louis Cardinals were lucky to have one of the best backstops in the game under Yadier Molina from 2004 to 2022.

One thing that sets Herrera apart from Molina is that he is an advanced hitter for his age. While scouts are split on his power potential, they see him hitting at least 15 homers a year while getting on base at a good rate.

One thing that he has been working on is his defense. He came into the season a much better blocker, and his arm strength has risen thanks to an off-season throwing program.

This season will be huge for the young slugger. Consistently being in the lineup and seeing more at-bats should greatly improve his confidence. This is somebody that the fanbase will want to keep an eye on.

