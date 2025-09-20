  • home icon
Watch: Jack Wilson's son Jacob catches dad's first pitch 19 years after their first ceremonial throw

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:47 GMT
MLB: Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Watch: Jack Wilson’s son Jacob catches dad’s first pitch 19 years after their first ceremonial throw - Source: Imagn

Athletics' Friday night game against the Pittsburgh Pirates had a full circle moment for All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson and his father Jack, a former MLB infielder.

The father-son duo recreated their ceremonial first pitch from the 2006 season when a four-year-old Jacob threw to his father behind the plate. However, the roles were reversed 19 years later as Jack took the mound with Jacob catching at the plate.

Jack started his MLB career with the Pirates in 2001 and remained with the team until 2009, playing the majority of his career at PNC Park. Jacob reflected on his father's homecoming on Friday.

"This is a special series,” Jacob said. “Not only for me, but for my family to come back and relive Pittsburgh and PNC Park, where my dad played for so long. We all spent a lot of time here. They’re all excited to be back at PNC again with all the memories we’ve built here as a family growing up.”
Although Jacob returned to his father's former stomping ground as an opposition player, the Pirates locker room showed him love by sharing his childhood pictures with his father at the ballpark.

“The visiting clubhouse guys put it all together,” Jacob said. “It brings back a lot of memories. I spent a lot of time here and I’m forever grateful for all the hospitality they gave our family when my dad was here.”

Jacob earned his first All-Star selection this year at the position his father played in his career. He featured in the All-Star game in Atlanta, where Jack played the final two seasons of his career.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
