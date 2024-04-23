Watch: Jared Jones brings Brice Turang to the ground with his stunning slider 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones wowed the MLB world with a devastating slider against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday that left Brice Turang on the floor. The 22-year-old pitcher had an impressive outing over the six innings he pitched, helping the Pirates to a 4-2 victory over the Brewers on the night.

In his first season in the major leagues, Jones has undoubtedly announced himself to fans as his mean slider highlighted a mature and capable performance.

Jared Jones was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2020 MLB draft and has since moved up from the minors to make his major league debut with them earlier this season. The right-handed pitcher made his professional debut with the Bradenton Marauders back in 2021 and has made impressive progress since then. He was called for Spring Training with the team and was announced into their roster days ahead of the season.

For a young pitcher in his rookie season in the major leagues, Jones has gotten off to an impressive start in his first four outings, going 2-2 after his latest appearance. The youngster threw six innings on Monday, giving up four hits and recording seven strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

However, the highlight of his night was a devastating slider to Brewers second baseman Brice Turang in the third innings, putting the hitter on the ground while striking him out. It added yet another highlight reel to his electric start to the season.

Rookie sensation Jared Jones helps Pirates break 6-game losing streak

Entering their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates were in a tough spot after losing their last six games in a row. Having made a strong 5-0 start to the MLB season, the Pirates were struggling over the past week.

Nonetheless, they put their faith in Jared Jones, who delivered the goods to end their losing streak and record his second win of the season. In a truly mesmerizing performance, the youngster gave plenty of reasons for Pittsburgh fans to get excited. His next start is scheduled against the San Francisco Giants away from home, and he will be eager to continue his hot start to life in the major leagues.

