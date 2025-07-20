WATCH: Jazz Chisholm Jr. goes viral with heated gestures at Braves coach in fiery dugout standoff

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees played out a thrilling contest against the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the series at Truist Park on Saturday.During the game, All-Star Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was on base, was involved in a fiery standoff against Atlanta Braves coach Eddie Perez in the dugout. The duo was seen making animated gestures in a viral exchange.Both Chisholm and Perez were seen pointing at the heads and Yankees Michael Kay and Joe Girardi alleged that the Braves coach was threatening a pitch in the direction of his head.The Braves' coach was reportedly angry at Chisholm for signaling what pitches were coming to Anthony Volpe from second base.Braves coach Eddie Perez denies gestures to hit Jazz Chisholm Jr.Anthony Volpe smashed two home runs on the night while Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run for the team with the bases loaded in the seventh inning as the Yankees came from behind to claim a thrilling 12-9 win.While Michael Kay and Joe Girardi alleged the Braves coach was threatening Jazz Chisholm Jr. with gestures, Perez dismissed the notion after the game on Saturday.&quot;Eddie Perez saw Jazz Chisholm giving signs from second base. So, when he pointed to his head, he was telling Jazz, “Think.” He wasn’t saying anything about throwing at his head. Eddie said, 'I like that kid.'&quot;While Anthony Volpe had a four-RBI night, Trent Grisham was the hero for the Bronx Bombers with his grand slam in the ninth inning to lift the Yankees over the Braves and the series.