TV personality Vinny Guadagnino, best known as a cast member on MTV's "Jersey Shore," was invited to throw the first pitch ahead of the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks game at Citi Field on Friday. His castmate, Mike Sorrentino, was also present.

While Guadagnino had a Mets jersey on, Sorrentino sported the Dbacks attire. Guadagnino threw his first pitch to Sorrentino for a clean strike. The two later hugged each other and posed for photos.

Here's the video:

Hailing from Staten Island, New York, Vinny Guadagnino appeared in all six seasons from 2009 to 2012 on "Jersey Shore." He was also cast for the Syfy original movie "Jersey Shore Shark Attack."

Meanwhile, his friend, Mike Sorrentino, also appeared in all six seasons of the show. He was also raised and brought up on Staten Island and has been a contestant on several other dance shows.

His nickname, "The Situation," stems from the fact that a couple got into a fight when one of them complimented his physique.

Mets outlast Diamondbacks' late surge, wins 10-9

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

On Friday, the Mets outshone the Dbacks pitchers, leading 10-5 entering the ninth inning. However, the Dbacks made a comeback, scoring four runs and coming within a run before losing 10-9.

“Got the job done,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

For the Mets, Starling Marte drove in four runs, including a bases-clearing triple in the first inning of the game.

JD Martinez also seems to have taken a notch off hitting a home run in back-to-back games. Francisco Lindor extended his hitting streak to 10 games after he got two hits, including an RBI double. Mark Vientos also chipped in with two RBIs.

“It's been a while,” Mendoza said. “It's a good feeling, and we'll get going here. We've got a lot of good players.”

The Diamondbacks were down to their final out, trailing five runs, when Joc Pederson hit a three-run home run, followed by Christian Walker, bringing them within a one-run deficit. However, Reed Garrett struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to end any hopes of a comeback.

With the win, the Mets improved to 24-33, while the Dbacks slid to 25-32.

