WATCH: Joe Kelly shows off newly gifted Porsche from Shohei Ohtani during visit to local restaurant in California

Joe Kelly just continues to entrench himself in the hearts of Los Angeles Dodgers fans. The beloved relief pitcher has found himself a home in Los Angeles, finding himself established a rapport with the Dodgers faithful because of his competitive edge and personality.

Well, the veteran has yet again found a way to connect deeper with Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Joe Kelly was seen pulling up to a Jack in the Box restaurant in Ontario, California. The two-time World Series winner signed autographs and took photos with a number of fans who were at the fast-food restaurant.

"#Dodgers Joe Kelly visits fans at Jack In the Box in #ontario. Shows off his newly gifted Porsche from Ohtani #NBCLA" - @alexvnews

Fans were not only surprised to see the 35-year-old pitcher at their local Jack in the Box restaurant but couldn't help but notice the bullpen arm's vehicle. The veteran pitcher was driving a brand-new Porsche that was gifted to him and his wife by none other than Shohei Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani gifted Joe Kelly and his wife Ashley a new Porsche after joining the Dodgers

Without question, the biggest move of the offseason came when the Los Angeles Dodgers signed two-way Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani to the richest contract in North American sports history. Ohtani signed a ten-year, $700,000,000 to join the Dodgers, completely one of the most talked about and least surprising moves in MLB history.

Once the former Los Angeles Angels star made the jump to join the cross-city Dodgers, there was the question of whether or not he would change his jersey number. When Ohtani was with the Angels he donned the number 17, however, Joe Kelly was already rocking that number with the Dodgers.

"Shohei Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly (Joe Kelly’s wife) a new porsche. Ashley started the #Ohtake17 campaign to try to convince Ohtani to join the Dodgers, saying Joe will give up his jersey number for him. Ohtani is now a Dodger, and Ashley got a new porsche. What a moment." - @noahcamras

It turned out to be Joe's wife, Ashley Kelly, who was behind Shohei Ohtani being able to wear the number 17 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return for this kind, but relatively small favor, Ohtani gifted Ashley a brand-new silver Porsche. This was the same one that Kelly was seen bringing to Jack in the Box in Ontario, California.

