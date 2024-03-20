WATCH: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie discloses 15 fascinating facts about herself during luxury label Hammitt's campaign shoot

Famed two-time World Series champion Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie Canseco, was featured in a Q&A session endorsing the luxury handbag company Hammitt during her time near the Hermosa beach in California. There were a set of 15 questions asked, and Josie was as lively as ever, answering them all.

The Q&A session was uploaded in the form of a video post on Hammit's official Instagram account:

Favorite Pastime: 'Ride Horses'

Favorite Color: 'Black'

Favorite Shoot: Besides Hammitt, maybe doing love magazines like David Sim and Katie Grant."

Must-have essentials in your bag: "Chapstick. I am a chapstick addict, specifically Lynage."

Fun fact: "My favorite actor and human being on the planet is Jim Carrey."

Would you ever move out of LA? "Get a farm in Montana, get a little sanctuary for neglected and abused animals, and have my own little farm."

Something that people don't know about you? "That I am left-handed and double-jointed."

Most prized possession: "My dog. I have Daschund tattoo It's Ronald; she is six, and she's the light of my life."

Your next tattoo: "Words 'enjoy the silence'. I think they are strong words, and I also grew up listening to that song with my dad."

Currently listening to: "A song called 'Wait for Me' by Kings of Leon"

Favorite Brand: 'Hammitt'

Favorite Accessory: "Jewellery I like, either a necklace or hoops or like a little earring."

Dressing up or dressing down? "Dressing down, sweats, hoodies, onesies type of gal."

Favorite look of the day: "A whiteover with a bikini top because I feel like that's something I would wear anywhere, anytime."

Favorite Hammitt bag: "Probably the VIP because I feel like you could wear it with anything in black. Because black is my favorite color."

Josie headlined the HBCU celebrity softball game alongside Jose Canseco

Josie and her dad, Jose Canseco headlined the HBCU celebrity softball game in Minute Maid Park hosted by rapper Travis Scott's philanthropic organization earlier in the month of February.

Both Josie and Jose rocked black gold uniforms as the father-daughter duo were twinning on a night graced by many other celebrities and some Houston Astros stars in Texas.

Jose Canseco even won the home run derby contest on the night against former NY Yankees ace Nick Swisher. Josie cheered on her dad from the dugout, where most of the stars were standing beside the host, Travis Scott.

