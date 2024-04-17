WATCH: Jose Hernandez's ‘Balk’ gives Mets the Lead Against Pirates

In a pivotal moment in Tuesday night’s game at Citi Field, Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Jose Hernandez gave the New York Mets the lead by a costly balk, which caused the team a run. The game, tied at 1-1 during the seventh inning, saw a sudden shift when Hernandez’s balk drove in Pete Alonso to home. This mistake not only allowed the Mets to retake the lead, but it also shifted the momentum of the game by moving a baserunner from second base to third. The Mets’ tying run came from Joey Wendle, a seldom-used bench player, called tonight due to an injury to Brett Baty.

Expand Tweet

Hernandez, who was recently called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, found himself back in the spotlight during a tough inning after spending a short time in the minors, where he was sent earlier in the season following two appearances that included a save. His callback happened following an injury to teammate Ryan Borucki, who was placed in the 15-day injured list with left triceps inflammation.

The New York Mets further capitalized on Hernandez’s balk by extending their lead to 3-1 in that same inning, a scoreline that stood until the final out, marking an important victory for the Mets, who have been climbing the standings in the National League East following a mediocre start to the season. The team now stands comfortably over .500 after three straight wins.

The New York Mets started the season at a troubling 0-5, but things have changed quickly for the better as their recent win over the Pittsburgh Pirates marked their fourth straight series win. With this W they now have nine in their last twelve games.

With timely performances and a bit of luck, the Mets are making the most out of every chance. This blend has not only boosted team morale but also improved their standing in the National League East, showing that they can still compete in a complex MLB division despite offseason criticism.

