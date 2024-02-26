WATCH: Juan Soto brings swagger to Yankees spring training camp with Ja Rule's 'New York' tunes

Last December, Juan Soto made huge waves within the baseball world when a trade was announced that ushered in the outfielder's move to the New York Yankees.

A three-time MLB walks leader, Soto's career-high 35 home runs as a Padre in 2023 further boosted his appeal to a variety of teams. When it became clear that the Padres would no longer be able to afford Soto, the trade to the Yankees was sealed.

Ahead of the Yankees' spring training match against the Philadelphia Phillies on February 25, Soto took to social media to hype up the fans. Against a the sound of "New York" by Ja Rule, the 25-year old made it clear via a flashy montage that he was ready to play.

Despite Soto's montage, the Yankees fell to the Phillies 4-0. However, Soto made the presence of his bat very well-known against the Toronto Blue Jays on February 24. The young Dominican had a three-run homer as the Yankees bested their divisional foes by a score of 12-6.

After resolving contractual dealings in arbitration, Soto will receive a salary of $31 million from the New York Yankees this season. Although many were expecting the team to agree to a long-term deal with Soto, his salary this year will still represent a $9 million increase when compared to the $23 million he drew as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2023.

While Soto will undoubtedly be an indispensable part of the Yankees this season, his place in the lineup remains a challenge for manager Aaron Boone. In addition to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees also now have former Red Sox slugger Alex Verdugo. Amid a plethora of top-performing outfielders, finding Juan Soto a suitable everyday slot is of top importance for Boone.

Juan Soto can only hope his love for New York will be reciprocated by fans

Right now, the honeymoon period for Soto as a member of the Yankees is still in full bloom.

If the four-time Silver Slugger can remain at the top of his game, that period will be extended indefinitely. However, should his bat falter, then Soto will soon learn how unforgiving fans in the Big Apple can be after a changing of their team's stead.

