Watch: Juan Soto leaves Francisco Lindor dazzled in push-up challenge with Mets teammate

The New York Mets are going to feature a new lineup for the 2025 season, and it will be one that Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto headline. Lindor was the face of the team a season ago, but he is comfortable sharing the spotlight with Soto.

The New York Mets are practicing together at Spring Training, but there is time for other fun outside of baseball. On Friday, SNY TV captured a video that showed Juan Soto showing off his strength by doing some pushups outside of the batting cage.

"Juan Soto does 10 push-ups for Francisco Lindor 😂" -@SNYtv captioned

Lindor often has a smile on his face on the baseball field as he is consistently trying to have some fun. This video shows that Soto is already feeling comfortable around his new teammates and is willing to participate in some friendly competition.

Lindor, runner-up in the NL MVP voting, and the New York Mets advanced to the NLCS a season ago, before ultimately falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto spent the 2025 season with the New York Yankees but signed the richest contract in MLB history with the New York Mets during the offseason.

Francisco Lindor discusses new role with Mets after Juan Soto addition

Many suitors tried to sign Juan Soto during the offseason, but it was the New York Mets that made the biggest offer. Soto transforms any lineup that he is a part of, and Francisco Lindor noted that his role might change during an exclusive interview with SNY TV on Wednesday.

"I have to get on base and let him do what he does. You know, he's one of the best hitters in the game, and I think he's going to be fantastic whether I'm on base or not. But my job as a leadoff hitter is to be on base, get things going for the team, and let the big guys behind me do what they do." -Lindor (5:24 onwards).

Soto has been comfortable with the New York Mets in Spring Training and the team hopes that he will help 4x All-Star Lindor to a World Series championship before his contract runs out.

