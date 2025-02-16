WATCH: Juan Soto makes first appearance as Mets player at Spring Training in Port St. Lucie

Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets this offseason, and he is likely to finish his career with the team. The Mets, who advanced to the NLCS last season, believe that adding Soto will be the key to bringing them a World Series title.

The New York Mets held their Spring Training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Soto showed up on Sunday. SNY Mets shared the first glimpse of Soto joining his teammates on X along with the caption:

"He's here and he's perfect. Juan Soto has arrived in Port St. Lucie 🌴"

The video shared on "X" shows Soto arriving in an all-black outfit, carrying a single bag. He flashed a smile as he stopped to greet a photographer on his way in and then acknowledged the fans eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Soto spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, helping them secure a spot in the World Series. MLB teams have been gearing up for a chance to sign Juan Soto this offseason, but it was the New York Mets who made the biggest offer.

The Mets will be the fourth team Soto will have played for during his career, which began in 2018. He started his career with the Washington Nationals before being traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

Juan Soto will be missed by his former New York Yankees teammates

Juan Soto was only with the New York Yankees for one season, but he made an immediate impact with that franchise. The New York Yankees made some moves to try and reload this offseason, but starting pitcher Gerrit Cole knows that Soto's presence is going to be missed. Speaking to reporters on Feb. 12, Cole spoke about how this year will be different.

"He's a magnificent player and a great teammate but Juan is going to make the best decision for Juan... He's a tremendous player and was extremely impactful for us and a joy to watch and a joy to be around. So Juan will be missed to an extent, but the beauty of the Yankees is the ability to go out and fill the roster."

Soto is one of the best players in baseball, and he will be trying to deliver for the New York Mets now that he is getting back to work.

