WATCH: Juan Soto pumped after first home run in pinstripes to give Yankees the lead against Astros

New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto has gotten off to quite the start this season. In his debut with his new squad on Thursday, the three-time All-Star threw out the game-tying run to secure the Opening Day victory.

Fast forward two games later, and Soto is continuing to shine. He hit his first home run of the 2024 season, giving the Bronx Bombers their first lead on Saturday. Soto's solo home run went 349 feet to left field.

Juan Soto finished the game 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. He was certainly why the Yanks came back to beat the Astros by a score of 5-3, improving their record to 3-0. They have one final game in Houston before taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Going up three games on a team as talented as Houston says a lot about what the Yanks are working with this season. It will be tough taking down this team in a series.

Juan Soto was not the only Yankees player producing fireworks on Saturday

New York Yankees - Anthony Volpe (Image via Getty)

The Yankees' victory on Saturday against the Astros was a total team effort. Outside of Juan Soto's home run, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe also muscled out home runs to help their club.

The Yanks have not had a problem pushing runs across the board yet this year. Through three games, they have tallied 17 runs in Houston, which is never easy.

On the pitching side, players have stepped up with Gerrit Cole down on the 60-day IL. Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman pitched well during their starts.

This team is just getting things started. Watch out for the Yanks to be on a mission all season long once Cole is healthy enough to return to action.

