WATCH: Julio Rodriguez fools the entire stadium with a home run robbery

Julio Rodriguez never ceases to amaze. The young Seattle Mariners outfielder was it again on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

At the top of the fourth inning, Padres ace Fernando Tatis Jr. had hammered a fastball right to the straightway center. It appeared to be a homer and seemed to have gone over the center field wall.

Tatis had even started his home run walk around the bases. While everyone was convinced that it was a homer, Julio Rodriguez showed the ball that he had caught.

Before showing his catch, the outfielder had induced some drama into the moment by slowly walking across the field as if he had missed the catch. Even the Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert was downcast for Rodriguez's inability to make the catch. The Mariners broadcast had also announced that Rodriguez did not succeed in making the catch.

After it seemed that it was a homer, Rodriguez displayed the ball that was in his hand the entire time, leaving everyone amused. Jomboy Media posted a snippet of this outstanding moment.

Watch the video here:

“All-time deke from Julio”

Julio Rodriguez and his home run robberies

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

This wasn’t the first time the young outfielder had robbed a homer. He had pulled off a similar act at the Baltimore’s Camden Yards in June, with the ball being batted by the Baltimore Orioles’ Ryan O’Hearn.

Coming to this week, it has been an exciting one for the 22-year-old player. The two-time All-Star stole a base in the win against the Boston Red Sox. What followed next was a four-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners of the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.

Following the 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, the third-placed team in the AL West face the Padres again in their next game on Wednesday.