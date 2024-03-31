WATCH: Jung Hoo Lee gets drenched in beer by teammates after hitting first home run in Giants win over Padres

South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee announced himself to the MLB on Saturday as he launched his first home run for the San Fancisco Giants in their impressive victory over the San Diego Padres. The Korean star silenced his doubters with his first moonshot.

After the game, a video from the Giants camp revealed Lee being showered in beer by his new teammates to celebrate his landmark hit.

Jung Hoo Lee started his majot league career with the Nexen Heroes in the NPB in 2017 and quickly grew to a star player. After winning the Rookie of the Year in his first season, the outfielder won five consecutive Golden Glove awards, as well as the MVP award in 2022.

The Giants had a slow start to the offseason after watching their top two targets sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It certainly gave them the kick to make a move for Lee soon before someone else picked him up. Hence, they offered a six-year, $113 million deal to tie him down.

Since then, Lee has shown his value, which was demonstrated yet again in Saturday's win. His display of power took Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove to the stands in the eighth inning.

Jung Hoo Lee's father celebrates his landmark home run from the stands

San Francisco Giants' new Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee announced himself to the MLB on Saturday. His father, Lee Jong-Beom is former professional baseball player who played in KBO and had an impressive career that lasted two decades.

As Jung Hoo Lee blasted his landmark home run against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, his father was present in the stadium and was seen proudly celebrating the moment.

During his playing days, Lee Jong-Beom earned the nickname "Son of the Wind" from fans in South Korea. Hence, when his son came to prominence as a player, the Korean fans naturally dubbed him "Grandson of the Wind".

