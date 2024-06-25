  • home icon
Watch: Jurickson Profar mobbed by Padres teammates after walk-off hit in 10th

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jun 25, 2024 06:29 GMT
MLB: Washington Nationals at San Diego Padres
Jurickson Profar mobbed by Padres teammates after walk-off hit in 10th (Image source - Imagn)

The San Diego Padres followed up their series win against the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling walk-off victory in the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Monday. Jurickson Profar was the hero of the night for the NL West team.

The first game of the series headed into extra-innings as the scores remained 3-3 after the ninth inning. Keibert Ruiz's double put the Nationals ahead in the top of the tenth. However, the Padres fans at Petco Park were silenced after Nick Senzel's two-run homer gave the Nationals a three-run lead.

It seemed like the game had slipped away from the grasp of the Padres, who squandered a three-run lead earlier in the game. However, Jackson Merrill's two-run single put them in touching distance of the Nationals before Jurickson Profar's walk-off single sent the crowd delirious.

Profar, who has been playing through injury, nursing knee tendinitis, was pumped after his walk-off hit and was mobbed by his teammates for his heroics.

The Padres are making it a habit of making a late comeback in games as it was their fourth walk-off win in their last seven games.

Jurickson Profar shines through knee struggles amidst Padres' injury crisis

The San Diego Padres are amidst an injury crisis and they were hit with a severe blow before Monday's series opener at Petco Park. Star slugger and Padres' home run leader Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day IL with a right femoral stress.

While the reigning Platinum Glove winner has been missing in action since getting hit by a pitch against the Brewers on Friday, Padres manager Mike Shildt stated that the star slugger has been feeling discomfort for a while.

"He's probably been dealing with it for a while now," Shildt told reporters before Monday's game. "It hadn't really impacted ultimately his play tremendously. But as we saw it started to be more consistent with how he was recovering and how he was feeling."

This depletes the Padres' outfield options as they have already got Jurickson Profar playing through injury. Although Profar missed a game due to his knee issue last week, he has featured in the last two games for the team.

Meanwhile, the Padres received yet another injury blow as ace Yu Darvish's scheduled return on Tuesday has been pushed back due to an elbow inflammation.







