WATCH: Justin Verlander frustratingly tells Red Sox manager Alex Cora to get off the field 

In a recent game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Houston. Justin Verlander was seen with both intense pitching and fiery emotions. Verlander, of the Astros, grabbed headlines not only just for his impressive performance but also for a heated exchange of words with Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The incident occurred during the second inning when Verlander faced issues with his PitchCom device, causing a temporary game delay. As Cora ventured onto the field to address the situation, Verlander's frustration boiled over, with less-than-polite words captured on the broadcast.

Verlander's response to Cora's intervention highlighted the tense moment. Cora, seeking an automatic ball for his team, argued that Verlander had shaken off pitches five times, mentioning that the issue wasn't substantial.

Verlander, however, without any second thought disagreed, saying:

"I didn't shake that at-bat.''

Cora's issues continued as he was later ejected from the game for having an argument with the home plate umpire.

Justin Verlander's 253rd career win

Despite the issues, the 2022 Cy Young Award winner demonstrated his skills, securing his ninth win of the season with six scoreless innings, nine strikeouts and minimal hits and walks allowed.

This was Verlander's 253rd career win, which ties in 45th place with Carl Hubbell in the MLB's all-time wins list.

The Astros will try to increase their two-game win streak in the third game of the 4-matchup series against the Red Sox on Thursday in Houston.