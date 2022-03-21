Watch: Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros and supermodel wife Kate Upton shake a leg during a vacation in Mexico

Kate Upton and her family, including husband Justin Verlander and three-year-old daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander, who was born November 7, 2018, went on a mini-vacation to a tropical island in Mexico to celebrate Justin's 39th birthday in late February. The two tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, shortly after Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Kate posted a photo of herself, Justin and Genevieve on a sandy beach for her six million Instagram followers. She and her daughter wore floral print casual dresses, and Justin donned a basic short-sleeved t-shirt and dark shorts.

Justin Verlander wasn't far behind when it came to sharing exclusive sneak peeks from the tropical vacation. He uploaded a dance video thanking Kate for being the his birthday dance partner. Kate was seen wearing a charming red dress in the video, while Verlander sported a pink shirt and creamy trousers.

Happy birthday to the most amazing husband, father and best friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much @justinverlander!- Kate Upton

"Thanks for the birthday dance “partner.” 💃 🕺 -Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander first met Kate Upton on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 video game in February 2012. In January 2013, the couple made their romance public after nearly a year of dating.

“We first met at a commercial shoot, and I had my microphone on and didn’t realize it. I told my friends that I was gonna get her number and she heard me! But it worked.”- Justin Verlander

It is 2022, and they are still going strong. From celebrating each other's birthdays to raising their daughter, everything they do is so wholesome.

Everything you need to know about Justin Verlander's beautiful wife Kate Upton:

Kate Upton is an actress and swimsuit model from the U.S.A. She has been featured on the cover of the "Vanity Fair" 100th Anniversary issue, "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit," British "Vogue," "Cosmopolitan," French "ELLE," "Jalouse" and "Esquire," among others.

She has also been featured in films such as "Tower Heist" and "The Other Woman."

Kate Upton was born to Shelley Upton and Jeff Upton on June 10, 1992, in St. Joseph, Michigan, United States. When she was seven years old, Upton moved to Florida to attend the Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy.

After signing an agreement with Elite Model Management in 2008, Kate Upton began her modeling career at 15. Next, she relocated to New York City and joined IMG Models. She was put on the cover of "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" in 2012 and 2013. Kate has been promoted in "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" issues four times, once as the Rookie of the Year in 2011 and three times in 2012, 2013, and 2017 as the cover model.

Kate was named Model of the Year at the 10th Annual Style Awards in New York at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September 2013. She won the "People Magazine" award for People's Sexiest Woman in 2014. For her part in the film "The Other Woman," she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award in the Choice Movie: Chemistry category.

