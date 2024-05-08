Watch: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton accompanies Gerrit Cole's wife Amy Cole to Yankee Stadium

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, took a seat behind the home plate alongside Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy Cole, at Yankee Stadium to watch Verlander pitch against the Bronx Bombers in Game 1 of the three-game series between the Yankees and the Astros.

In the bottom of the third inning, as the Yanks took a 4-1 lead against Houston, Upton was observed chatting with her good friend Amy Cole. Take a look at the video here:

Heading into the Yankee Stadium for his fourth start of the season, Justin Verlander had a 1-0 record. However, his return to the mound after missing spring training and the first three weeks of the 2024 season due to discomfort in his pitching shoulder did not go as planned.

Despite having his wife, Kate Upton, cheering for him alongside her good friend Amy Cole, the outing turned out to be disastrous for the three-time Cy Young Award-winning ace pitcher.

The Yankees won the contest 10-3, while Verlander finished with a stat line of seven earned runs on eight hits and just two strikeouts in five innings pitched. Additionally, he surrendered three home runs to Anthony Volpe, Alex Verdugo and Giancarlo Stanton. This registered the pitcher's maiden loss of the 2024 campaign on Tuesday night.

Justin Verlander is set to make the next start against his former team, while Gerrit Cole is still working towards getting healthy

Justin Verlander will make his next start against the Detroit Tigers on May 11th, 2024. Verlander, who debuted with the Tigers and won his first Cy Young Award with them in 2011, faces a challenge as Detroit has been performing well so far this season.

On the other hand, Gerrit Cole has not pitched a single inning for the Yankees this season after sustaining an injury (elbow nerve inflammation) that has sidelined the New York ace for over a month now.

However, he has been making progress in his recovery. Last Saturday, during a practice session, Cole threw 15 pitches off a mound in an effort to expedite his return to the team's bullpen.

