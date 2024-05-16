WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shares rigorous workout routine behind supermodel physique for SI's latest swimsuit cover

Justin Verlander's wife and superstar model Kate Upton shared her workout routine after she featured in the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary edition cover.

It's the fourth cover appearance for the well-known model, who's also known among MLB fans due to her marriage to Houston Astros pitcher Verlander. Just days after the magazine's cover featuring Upton was released, she shared a video of her rigorous workout routine on Instagram, outlining the work she had to do in preparation.

Kate Upton was born in Michigan but moved to Florida with her familty at a young age.

She came into prominence as a model in 2011 when she made her appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover for the first time. She has become one of the biggest supermodels in the world since then and gained a new fan following after marrying Justin Verlander in 2017.

She gave birth to a daughter in 2018 but continues to reach new heights in the world of fashion. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th anniversary cover features Upton in a red and pink pinstripe bikini, while other photos feature her in a black lace-up one-piece.

Having made her debut with Sports Illustrated as an 18-year-old in 2011 and winning the Rookie of the Year, Upton returned for a fifth cover appearance.

Justin Verlander gives his opinion on starting pitchers throwing fewer innings in the MLB

Houston Astros veteran pitcher Justin Verlander has spent over two decades in the major leagues and is not a fan of how analytics are changing the role of starting pitchers.

According to analytics today, teams have more success when they pull out their starter in their third round against the opposing lineup. Hence, teams are relying more on their bullpen. Speaking on the topic recently, Verlander said:

“Right now, it’s an epidemic. Throw as hard as you can for as long as you can, have a couple of big, nasty off-speed pitches and the second you get in any trouble, which analytics say is usually the third time through the lineup, you’re out.”

According to Justin Verlander, this trend will have its effects felt all the way to the grassroots of the sport, and upcoming pitchers will not have the ability to throw complete games.

While he doesn't claim to have an answer to the problem, he pointed it out as an important issue that could affect MLB starting pitchers in the near future.

