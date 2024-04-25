Watch: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shoots a promotional video for Anne Klein

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, has been on the march to get back to her professional life. Her new movie 'Sweet Dreams' is already generating a good response from American viewers, and she has been tirelessly working on various ad campaigns to promote different products in the market.

In her latest promotional ad campaign, Kate Upton has become the face of Anne Klein's spring/summer collection, as she shared the video of the advertisement on her Instagram account with the caption:

"I’m excited to be the face of Anne Klein’s 2024 Spring / Summer campaign! From the boardroom to a night out on the town, Anne Klein has everything I need to conquer the day in style."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the video here:

Kate Upton is engaging herself with ads, promotional videos, movies, photoshoots, and interviews. Her husband, Justin Verlander, is on a comeback run with the Houston Astros after missing the spring training and opening weeks of the new season due to an injury to the pitching arm.

While only Upton joined Verlander on the field after his 2017 World Series title with Houston, his daughter Vivi (born on November 7, 2018) and Kate were both present when he won the title for the second time in 2022.

Justin Verlander will look to avoid Astros from getting swept by the Cubs

The Cubs have made it two out of two against the Houston Astros as the miserable run for the AL West reigning champions continues this season. Chicago took Game 2 of the three-game series 4-3, thanks to a three-run home run by Dansby Swanson.

Despite Jose Atluve's late-game heroics, the Astros fell short of a win yet again. For the final game of the series, ace RHP and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will be back on the mound for Houston in a bid to avoid getting swept by the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Verlnader had registered a win in his previous start against the Nationals, so it will be interesting to see whether he can continue the winning momentum on Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback