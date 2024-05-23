WATCH: Justin Verlander, Zac Gallen & other MLB stars share their top City Connect uniform picks

City Connect is a special uniform series that Nike and MLB introduced in 2021. The uniforms are designed to celebrate the unique personalities and traditions of each team’s home city and region. With creative and eye-catching designs, the City Connect looks have quickly become fan favorites.

On Wednesday, Mlb Fits and Talkin’ Baseball posted a video on Instagram in which they asked different baseball players about their favorite City Connect uniforms.

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is a veteran who has seen his fair share of uniforms and is a fan of the San Diego Padres' City Connect uniform.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Man, hot take. I kind of like the Padres. All the colors," Verlander said.

Padres' City Connect uniform is a combination of the colors pink and mint with the words “San Diego” printed in front. They represent the vibrant pink and yellow sunsets that can be visualized in San Diego.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen appreciates a unique and meaningful uniform. He is a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays’ City Connect uniform.

“I think Tampa’s is really good. I think some of them are just like they don’t make too much sense to me,” Gallen said.

Rays' City Connect uniform has a gritty texture with the colors black, blue and green, which are supposed to look faded in the sun. The uniform pays homage to the city’s vibrant culture, which includes skating, street art, streetwear, music and tattoos.

Astros' Hunter Brown's favorite uniform is the Nationals', but they are going to discontinue that after this season.

Baltimore Orioles' Heston Kjerstad likes the White Sox's uniform because they are fully blacked out with white stripes. For Jeremy Pena of the Astros, it's the uniform of the Kansas City Capitals since he likes powder blues. And lastly, according to Lawrence Butler of the Oakland Athletics, his favorite connect uniform is that of the Padres, which he describes as "nasty.”

MLB and Nike added 9 more City Connect jerseys this season

Fans can expect a splash of color and creativity this season with the arrival of nine new City Connect uniforms. MLB, in partnership with Nike, announced it in February.

This year’s batch features fresh looks for the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

This season, players are wearing a new version of the on-field Nike Vapour premium jersey. The new jersey has been designed in such a way that it helps improve mobility and maintains fit and moisture, which in turn helps the players perform well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback