Kate Upton won't allow a Philadelphia Phillies fan to disparage her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. In a video from a recent World Series game, the Sports Illustrated model is seen giving a Phillies fan two middle fingers.

When Upton visited her husband at Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Phillies, for Game 5 of the World Series, the fans were extremely nasty, going so far as to start chanting "Where's Kate Upton," all in an effort to disrupt Verlander's focus.

Over the weekend, Upton’s footage circulated on social media.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Kate Upton stands with her man and H-town Kate Upton stands with her man and H-town https://t.co/5IEbGGvKg9

It appears that the couple enjoys expressing themselves through their fingers.

Prior to Game 3 in Philadelphia, Verlander gave a standing ovation to Phillies supporters as he got off the Astros team bus.

Genevieve, their daughter, attended the game as well.

Shay💋 @sunshine0nme Kate Upton telling her daughter Astros in 6 Kate Upton telling her daughter Astros in 6 😊 https://t.co/U3ppjfZxUb

The duo has been together since 2014.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander got married in 2017 in Italy

Verlander married Upton in Tuscany, Italy, just a few days after the Astros and him won the World Series.

The couple walked the MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet along with their 3-year-old daughter in 2022.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Verlander made his Major League Baseball debut in 2005. Verlander received the ALCS MVP honors and the Babe Ruth Award when the Astros won the 2017 World Series.

Verlander has been chosen for nine MLB All-Star games and has been the leader in the AL in wins, strikeouts, and earned run averages. In 2006, he was named the American League Rookie of the Year.

