WATCH: Kate Upton can't wait to tell husband Justin Verlander after daughter "says something ridiculous"

Supermodel Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros' star pitcher Justin Verlander, are parents to their adorable daughter, Genevieve. Born on November 7, 2018, Genevieve arrived almost a year after the couple exchanged vows at a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Their wedding came just a month after Justin had claimed his maiden World Series title with the Astros.

Recently, Kate Upton took to TikTok to share a funny video recounting memories of Genevieve asking some ridiculous questions, that have left her startled. In the video, Kate is seen texting Justin on her phone, as the caption states:

"When my daughter says something ridiculous and I have to tell my husband immediately."

Take a look at the TikTok video here:

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton pledged different things after their daughter, Genevieve, was born. While Kate committed to becoming a full-time mother, temporarily pausing her modeling and silver screen career, JV pledged to continue pitching into his late forties so that his daughter could watch him on the mound live.

Now that their daughter has grown older, Kate is set to resume her silver screen career with the movie 'Sweet Dreams', which premiered across America last week.

As Verlander celebrated the Houston Astros' victory in the 2022 World Series, he was greeted by two young ladies rushing toward him. The moment meant that his wish to capture live footage of his daughter's pride for him came true.

Kate Upton shared a sweet story about naming her daughter

In an exclusive 2019 interview with The Extra, Kate Upton shared the process behind choosing Genevieve's name alongside her husband. She said that JV had some real commitment issues while naming their daughter.

"We were going back and forth even in the hospital. Justin had some real name-commitment issues. I actually just kind of left him on his own."

She further added:

"He knew Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now.'"

She previously commended Justin Verlander's parenting skills, stating that he is very calm when caring for their daughter.

As Upton gears up to host an exclusive show with Hulu this year, she also has some other projects lined up. Meanwhile, Verlander is sweating it out and getting some live batting practices to prepare for his return to the Houston Astros bullpen for the current MLB season.

