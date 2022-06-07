Watch: Kathryne Padgett, who is rumored to be dating Alex Rodriguez, uploads an intense workout video on Instagram

Kathryne Padgett, who is speculated to be dating Alex Rodriguez, uploaded an intense workout video on her Instagram account that gave her followers major fitness goals.

Kathryne looked like a fitness queen in a black sports bra and grey leggings with unequaled focus. She detailed all of the different sorts of exercises she does on a daily basis in the caption.

"Train back with me!! 💪🏼💪🏼This lift is perfect for when you have access to a gym & plenty of time to train!! No cardio after- just 10 min on the stairclimber to warm up. Lat Pulldowns: 4 sets x 12 reps. Tricep Extensions: 4 sets x 10 reps. Single-arm Dumbbell Rows: 4 sets x 10 reps. Lat Pulldown Machine: 3 sets x 12 reps. Seated Cable Rows: 4 sets x 10 reps. Plate-loaded ISO Lat Pulldown machine: 3 sets x 8 reps. Overhead Tricep Extension: 2 sets x 15 reps." - @Kathryne Padgett

Out of all the workouts she performed, Padget nailed the pulling exercise on Seated Cable Row to build upper-body strength. Kathryne has incredible triceps, and her secret sauce is doing 10 repetitions of Tricep Extension as part of her fitness routine.

Kathryne Padgett was spotted catching up with her daily fitness regime at UFC Kendall, which is owned by Alex Rodriguez

The recent video Kathryne Padgett posted on Instagram was shot at UFC Kendall, the UFC GYM franchise owned by the former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

A-Rod executed the purchase in March 2017.

Alex said:

"UFC GYM is an attractive fitness platform that supports the healthy lifestyle that my family and I lead, along with reflecting the core values that all athletes strive for: strength, endurance, confidence, discipline and respect.”

The executive chairman of UFC GYM, Mark Mastrov, had nothing but praise for A-Rod.

Mark Mastrov said, “UFC GYM is excited to partner with an esteemed athlete like Alex. Alex has a longstanding and proven track record as a successful entrepreneur and we look forward to expanding our brands footprint while bringing UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® philosophy to one of the most health-consciously active markets in the country.”

"Alex Rodriguez (@arod) buys UFC GYM Kendall, with plans for more." - @Miami Herald

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett are fitness freaks. Who knows if their bond grew out of their shared passion for fitness. Only time will tell if the dating rumors about them are true.

