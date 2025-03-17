WATCH: Kike Hernandez’s funny antics with Japanese chef has Roki Sasaki & other Dodgers stars in stitches

Kike Hernandez had Roki Sasaki and other Dodgers ballplayers in stitches after indulging in a funny incident with a Japanese chef at the team's dinner party in Tokyo in Sunday night. The LAD stars, coaches and front office staff were treated to a lavish sushi dinner party at Torishige, a famous yakitori restaurant in Japan.

The dinner party was generously thrown by Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and his fellow Japanese teammates at LAD, Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While the ballplayers enjoyed freshly made sushi and other Japanese delicacies, Kike Hernandez had a funny episode that was recorded and shared by Yamamoto on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

Kike was observed squatting in front of the Japanese chef, who proceeded to put a traditional headgear on Hernandez's head. Seeing their star utility man receive such an honor in a hilarious fashion, most of his teammates burst out laughing.

Roki Sasaki, Anthony Banda and Andy Pages among other players were seen smiling in the background. Shohei Ohtani had also shared some images and videos in a social media post from the dinner party on Sunday.

"Shohei did a great job planning and hosting this memorable team dinner. Such hospitality. You are the BEST!!!"

Fans followed Dodgers star Kike Hernandez on the streets of Tokyo

Kike Hernandez is one of the most loved and respected ballplayer not just in the Dodgers camp but the MLB overall. Therefore, it was no surprise that fans in Japan thronged the streets on Friday when Hernandez had scheduled a meet-and-greet event at a Fight Club store in Shibuya.

Post the meet-and-greet event, as Kike headed back to his hotel after shopping for some goodies, a large group of fans followed the two-time World Series champion in an attempt to get an autograph or a picture taken with him.

Kike Hernandez has been highly impressive during the spring training and could be utlized as a great rotational asset in the Tokyo series. Ahead of facing the Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday, the LAD played two exhibition games against NPB teams.

While they tasted victory against the Yomiuri Giants, they lost to the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. Game 1 will pit two Japanese aces against each other inside Tokyo Dome on March 18 as Yamamoto takes on Shota Imanaga.

