Will Smith, Blake Snell & Corey Seager's wives react as Kike Hernandez and wife Mariana enjoy date night with Dodgers couples in Tokyo

Kike Hernandez, his wife Mariana Vicente and their duaghter Penelope Isabel travelled to Tokyo, Japan, alongside the LA Dodgers' travelling roster and their loved ones on Thursday. The LAD will be taking on the Cubs in the Tokyo Series. The two-game series will be played next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, Kike Hernandez and Mariana went to a high-end restaurant for a dinner date alongside his LAD teammate Austin Barnes and his wife Nicole. Nicole shared some pictures from the lively night on social media, which also included the wives of Tommy Edman (Kristen) and Michael Conforto (Cabernet). The post was captioned:

"In good company 🇯🇵🍣🌙🗼 "

Wives of other ballplayers were quick to notice the social media post and commented their reactions to it. These included wives of Corey Seager (Madisyn), Will Smith (Cara Martinell), Joc Pederson (Kelsey) and Blake Snell (Haeley). Their comments, read as follows:

"Yessssss😍😍😍 "

"Fiiiireee🔥🔥 "

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 "

"Gorgeous girls."

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Hernandez is a two-time World Series champion with the LAD and has a wealth of experience in the big leagues. His contributions towards the Dodgers' title charge last season were immense as the utility player largely fulfilled every responsibility given to him by the team.

His unwavering service to the ballclub earned him a one-year, $6.5 million contract extension in February. So far, he has been highly productive with his at-bats in spring training.

In ten preseason games, the Puerto Rican registered nine hits in 23 at-bats with .391 batting average, four RBIs and 1.082 OPS. While he has definetly made a strong case for himself to be chosen in the starting lineup for the Tokyo Series, Kike is now enjoying quality time with his wife and daughter in Japan.

Dodgers star, Kike Hernandez's wife Mariana shared some delightful pictures from family outing in Tokyo

Kike Hernandez and Mariana took their daughter, Penelope, sightseeing in Japan. The happy trio visited picturesque spots in Tokyo as Kike's wife shared family pictures from the outing on social media.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story

The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto in game 1 against Cubs ace Shota Imanaga. For game 2, they will be starting yet another Japanese ace, Roki Sasaki, who will be up against the Cubs' LHP Justin Steele.

