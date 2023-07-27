WATCH: Kike Hernandez shows off his dance moves in Dodgers dugout

Kike Hernandez’s first game back with the Dodgers witnessed some of his unique dance moves in the dugout. He even received a standing ovation from his fellow teammates before the player proceeded to his first at-bat.

Hernández went 2 for 4 just a day after being traded from the Boston Red Sox, in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays where the team suffered a loss of 8-1.

Talkin’ Baseball posted a video of Kike Hernandez’s quirky dance moves.

The post read:

“Kiké with an incredible return to the Dodger dugout”

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Kike Hernandez share an old bond

Cavan Biggio #8 of the Toronto Blue Jays tags out Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and throws to first for a double play during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kike Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers share old ties. He spent six seasons with the team before becoming a free agent following the 2020 season. He played alongside third baseman Justin Turner and also helped the Dodgers clinch the 2020 World Series title during his tenure with the team.

2021 was a season to remember for Hernandez, however, the player has struggled ever since. Through his last 725 trips to the plate, he has batted .222/.286/.330 (67 OPS+), registered 12 home runs, 76 RBI, with only three stolen bases.

"Grand Slam! Kike Hernandez goes yard to put the Dodgers up 7-0 in the third!" - TBS Network

Hernandez had struggled on field and at the plate for the Boston Red Sox. Despite the team being seated fourth in the AL East, his batting average was .222 in 86 games at shortstop, second base and outfield. He was also leading the MLB with 15 errors.

The Dodgers are likely to use Hernandez as a contender against left-handed pitching. He would also probably be used at second base, center field and possibly in left too.