WATCH: Logan Paul & KSI presents Aaron Judge with bling after Yankees star's Prime association

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has signed a big endorsement deal with PRIME Hydration, a popular performance drink brand founded by YouTube sensations Logan Paul and KSI.

The announcement was made on social media, showcasing Judge with PRIME’s founders, each donning the iconic Yankees pinstripes.

Here's the video:

Judge, who is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, joins the likes of NFL superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs. Judge voiced his excitement on the partnership:

"PRIME has been my go-to for both fuel and recovery since it was first released, and it’s a pleasure to officially sign on as a PRIME Hydration athlete."

The co-founders of PRIME also expressed their admiration for Judge:

"Aaron Judge is nothing short of a professional baseball icon and legend. Whatching his career grow into what it is today has been inspirational."

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are off to their best start since 1999

Judge hit his first home run of the 2024 MLB season.

Judge’s decision to join PRIME comes at a great time for the New York Yankees, who have had a great start to the 2024 MLB season with a 6-1 record, their best since 1999.

Even more, Judge’s great performance on the field, including a recent home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks, his first of the season, has elevated his status as one of the most interesting players to follow right now.

Aaron Judge’s deal not only boosts his own personal brand but also makes PRIME more well-known by expanding its reach to newer audiences. Aaron Judge is also an ambassador for Jordan and the face of a Ralph Lauren perfume.

With this groundbreaking collaboration, Aaron Judge proves once again that he's a powerful figure no only on the baseball diamond but also in the world of advertising and public relationships.

