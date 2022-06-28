Create
Notifications

Watch: Los Angeles Angels Raisel Iglesias launches a box of sunflower seeds following bench-clearing brawl with Seattle Mariners

Los Angeles Angels - Seattle Mariners brawl.
Los Angeles Angels - Seattle Mariners brawl.
Oindrila Chowdhury
Oindrila Chowdhury
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Unlike other "so-called" baseball brawls, the scuffle between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners involved violent blows and a full-fledged rigmarole. The fracas began when Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker by the first pitch of the second inning. It resulted in an 18-minute MLB game suspension. After the brawl, six players and the two managers were ejected.

Benches clear in Anaheim after Jesse Winker is hit by a pitch.(via @BallySportWest) https://t.co/3A5aJCQyCU
"Benches clear in Anaheim after Jesse Winker is hit by a pitch." - @FOX Sports: MLB

MLB clubs went back to their separate dugouts following the bench-clearing altercation. Raisel Iglesias, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, however, stormed out and threw a box of sunflower seeds and gum at the Seattle Mariners dugout in aggression. Ever since he has been the butt of jokes on Twitter.

That’ll show em https://t.co/61JMpLDYzy
"That’ll show em." - @Jomboy Media

Twitterati left in splits after the Los Angeles Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias' video surfaced on the social media

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels
Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

People often act foolishly when they are furious and angry. It was one of those days for Raisel Iglesias. Although everyone has moved on from the Angels-Mariners fight, Iglesias' childish behavior continues to be discussed.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Iglesias' rage was paralleled by a verified Twitter account to their own when ESPN chose to play Formula 1 post-race shows, rather than the start of UNC basketball games.

Me when ESPN doesn't show the beginning of UNC basketball games because they'd rather show Formula 1 post-race shows. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Iglesias' behavior, according to Louis C, is comparable to when you come up with a wise response following a heated exchange.

When you come up with something good to say after the argument ends twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Caleb Webb jokingly tweeted that the distance at which Raisel threw the sunflower seeds is impressive.

The distance is impressive twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Matthew Dedmon feels throwing sunflower seeds on the baseball field should be an Olympic event.

This... Should be an Olympic event twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Brad Stark wrote that Raisel was truly mad because he ended up doing something this insignificant.

😂 you know how mad you gotta be to do something this insignificant twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Murph273 mentioned that Iglesias's action would anger the ground crew because they have to clean the mess.

That’s one way to piss off ya own Grounds crew ☠️ twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

Another Twitterati mentioned that he was unsure what Iglesias was trying to achieve.

Not too sure what was trying to be accomplished here twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Sean Abram questions, What did the Seattle Mariners do to make Iglesias this mad? Hahahaha!

What did they do to make him this mad?😂😂😂😂 twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

Chris Booker enjoyed the slo-mo version of the Iglesias throwing sunflower seeds and gums on the baseball field.

Okay this slow-mo is pretty cool though twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
Also Read Article Continues below

Another Twitter user believes that players' rage tantrums are the best part of baseball.

😂😂😂😂 Best part about baseball is when players throw temper tantrums. twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…

How do people always manage to come up with witty comments? Hilarious!

Nevertheless, on Sunday, Angels won against the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 victory.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...