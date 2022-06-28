Watch: Los Angeles Angels Raisel Iglesias launches a box of sunflower seeds following bench-clearing brawl with Seattle Mariners

Unlike other "so-called" baseball brawls, the scuffle between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners involved violent blows and a full-fledged rigmarole. The fracas began when Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker by the first pitch of the second inning. It resulted in an 18-minute MLB game suspension. After the brawl, six players and the two managers were ejected.

"Benches clear in Anaheim after Jesse Winker is hit by a pitch." - @FOX Sports: MLB

MLB clubs went back to their separate dugouts following the bench-clearing altercation. Raisel Iglesias, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, however, stormed out and threw a box of sunflower seeds and gum at the Seattle Mariners dugout in aggression. Ever since he has been the butt of jokes on Twitter.

"That’ll show em." - @Jomboy Media

Twitterati left in splits after the Los Angeles Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias' video surfaced on the social media

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

People often act foolishly when they are furious and angry. It was one of those days for Raisel Iglesias. Although everyone has moved on from the Angels-Mariners fight, Iglesias' childish behavior continues to be discussed.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Iglesias' rage was paralleled by a verified Twitter account to their own when ESPN chose to play Formula 1 post-race shows, rather than the start of UNC basketball games.

Iglesias' behavior, according to Louis C, is comparable to when you come up with a wise response following a heated exchange.

Caleb Webb jokingly tweeted that the distance at which Raisel threw the sunflower seeds is impressive.

Matthew Dedmon feels throwing sunflower seeds on the baseball field should be an Olympic event.

Brad Stark wrote that Raisel was truly mad because he ended up doing something this insignificant.

Murph273 mentioned that Iglesias's action would anger the ground crew because they have to clean the mess.

Another Twitterati mentioned that he was unsure what Iglesias was trying to achieve.

Sean Abram questions, What did the Seattle Mariners do to make Iglesias this mad? Hahahaha!

Chris Booker enjoyed the slo-mo version of the Iglesias throwing sunflower seeds and gums on the baseball field.

Another Twitter user believes that players' rage tantrums are the best part of baseball.

How do people always manage to come up with witty comments? Hilarious!

Nevertheless, on Sunday, Angels won against the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far