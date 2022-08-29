WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner gets helmet knocked off by a pitch, answers back with a stolen base

Trea Turner has always been known for his speed in Major League Baseball. He continues to impress with his stolen bases and his smooth slides. He took this to a new level yesterday, however, stealing second base right after being beamed in the head by a pitch.

"Trea Turner took a pitch off the helmet, stayed in the game and stole second on the very next pitch" - Talkin' Baseball

During yesterday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins, pitcher Edward Cabrera threw a 96 mph fastball right into Turner's head. The pitch knocked Turner's helmet completely off his head, and you can see he was a bit shaken up.

Rather than exiting the game, however, Trea Turner decided to stay in and steal second base on the very next pitch. This marked Turner's 21st stolen base of the season, where he is top-five in the National League. He has been caught stealing just twice this season, making for one of the highest stolen base percentages in the MLB.

Not only is Trea Turner elite on the base paths, he is also a great all-around player. This season, Turner is second in the MLB in hits with 159, along with batting .312 with 33 doubles. His efforts this season led him to be named to his second All-Star Game. He has been one of the best players on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the league.

"ALL-STAR STARTER, TREA TURNER!" - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a powerhouse this season as they look to win their second World Series in three seasons. Let's take a look into their outstanding season.

Inside the epic 2022 MLB season of Trea Turner and the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a record of 87-38, which is easily the best in Major League Baseball. They are 18.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West are are a lock for the division. Los Angeles is also one of the favorites to reach the 2022 World Series.

They're 41-9 through their last 50 games. 🤯 The @Dodgers are an absolute wagon.They're 41-9 through their last 50 games. 🤯 The @Dodgers are an absolute wagon.They're 41-9 through their last 50 games. 🤯 https://t.co/ScO1mLyJIu

"The @Dodgers are an absolute wagon. They're 41-9 through their last 50 games." - MLB

On offense, the Dodgers are first in the MLB in team batting average and team OPS. They also have the lowest team ERA in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be a real threat come October.

