WATCH: Luis Guillorme snatches Logan O'Hoppe's laser throw to effect incredible tag in Anaheim thriller

The Los Angeles Angels completed a thrilling victory on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers to claim the series. It was the Angels' third win in three games against the Tigers.

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe played a crucial role in the victory at the Angel Stadium. With the game at level-pegging in the top of the ninth inning in a tense finale, the Angels catcher spotted Tigers outfielder Riley Greene trying to steal second base.

O'Hoppe caught Carlos Estevaz's pitch, which was far off the strike zone, and lasered a throw toward second baseman Luis Guillorme. Guillorme nabbed the throw and effected an incredible tag to catch Greene short.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

As the game went into extra innings, Angels shortstop Zach Neto also made an impressive play to keep the score level in the 10th.

While Logan O'Hoppe's alertness stopped the Tigers from taking advantage in the ninth inning, the Angels catcher played a major role in his team's win. He struck a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to draw the Angels level (5-5) in the game.

Luis Guillorme puts the runner in scoring position for Kevin Pillar's walk-off hit

The Los Angeles Angels' five-game winning streak was seemingly coming to a halt before veteran slugger Kevin Pillar stepped up. The 35-year-old was introduced into the game in the seventh inning as a designated hitter.

Luis Guillorme's sacrifice bunt in the 10th inning sent Taylor Ward to the third, in a a scoring position. Pillar walked to the plate with the Tigers deciding to go with five infielders. Pillar took advantage of the Tigers' strategy and hit a single toward the left field to complete a come-from-behind walk-off victory for the Angels.

“Belief. You can feel the energy changing where maybe earlier we talked about going out and winning and hoping we win. I think we’re starting to expect that every time we go on the field,” Pillar said.

It was Pillar's first walk-off hit since 2018 and his fourth overall as the Los Angeles Angels extended their winning run to six games. The Angeles will be up against the Tigers in the fourth game on Sunday aiming to complete a sweep.