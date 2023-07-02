WATCH: Luke Voit rocks a sleeveless jersey and hammers the ball in stands during Minor League game 

In a recent Minor League matchup between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/WB, a notable moment unfolded as Luke Voit, a talented farmhand for the Mets, stepped up to the plate.

Sporting a sleeveless jersey, Voit showcased his power-hitting skills by launching a solo home run that sailed an impressive 424 feet.

The sight of Voit wearing a cutoff jersey immediately caught the attention of spectators, as it deviated from the traditional attire seen in professional baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, it seemed that this unique choice of attire only added to Voit's formidable presence at the plate.

Minor League Baseball @MiLB



slugger Luke Voit sends this homer 424 feet while wearing a sleeveless jersey for the "Who needs shirts? ... When you have guns that good, you must show off!" @Mets slugger Luke Voit sends this homer 424 feet while wearing a sleeveless jersey for the @SyracuseMets "Who needs shirts? ... When you have guns that good, you must show off!"@Mets slugger Luke Voit sends this homer 424 feet while wearing a sleeveless jersey for the @SyracuseMets: https://t.co/uHxx5dQMqR

As the pitch came hurling towards him, Voit unleashed a powerful swing, connecting with the ball in perfect harmony.

The crack of the bat echoed throughout the stadium as the ball soared high into the sky before landing well beyond the outfield wall.

It was a moment that showcased Voit's determination to stand out and make an impact, even in the Minor Leagues.

Luke Voit and his career statistics

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two

Luke Voit, the American professional baseball first baseman, has had a journey filled with ups and downs in his career.

A member of the New York Mets organization, Voit has previously played for various teams in Major League Baseball (MLB), including the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Voit's path to the majors began during his college days, where he played for the Missouri State Bears.

In 2017, he made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals and continued to play for them until his mid-season trade to the Yankees in 2018.

It was with the Yankees that Voit truly found his stride, becoming their starting first baseman in 2019 and leading the league in home runs during the 2020 season.

However, Voit's journey took an unexpected turn when he was traded to the Washington Nationals in August 2022.

He later signed with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2023 season but found himself designated for assignment after appearing in just 22 games.

Despite the recent setbacks, Voit's talent and potential have not gone unnoticed. The New York Mets signed him to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Syracuse in 2023

This move provides Voit with an opportunity to regain his form and showcase his skills in hopes of returning to the major leagues.

Throughout his career, Voit has been a consistent hitter, boasting a .253 batting average with 95 home runs.

His impressive numbers, particularly during his time with the Yankees, have solidified his reputation as a power hitter capable of making a significant impact on the field.

Poll : 0 votes