Watch: Marcus Semien follows Adolis Garcia's home run with a moonshot as Rangers continue to punish Astros 

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien followed teammate Adolis Garcia’s home run with a monumental moonshot, propelling the Rangers even further ahead in their game against division rivals, Houston Astros. The game, still underway, has seen the Rangers dominate since the bottom of the second innings, where they managed to score five runs.

Semien’s colossal home run, which came off a pitch from Astros pitcher Cody Bradford, extended the Rangers’ lead in the bottom of the sixth innings to 10-0. As Semien rounded the bases, the crowd at Globe Life Field went loud.

This remarkable feat adds to the Rangers’ already impressive performance during the game. Earlier, Adolis Garcia’s home run set the tone for the Rangers’ offensive onslaught, and Semien’s blast made their lead even bigger.

Texas Rangers recently raised their first-ever World Series championship banner

The Texas Rangers made history as they raised their first World Series flag at Globe Life Field during their season opener last week. Before their first game of the season against the Chicago Cubs, the Rangers held a big celebration to honor their remarkable accomplishment with both fans and players.

The banner, adorned with the team’s emblem, was revealed as the crowd went wild with applause. The commissioner’s trophy was proudly presented to fans by manager Bruce Bochy and pitcher Josh Sborz, both key players in the title game.

This moment was especially important as the Texas Rangers were crowned baseball champions for the first time in franchise history, following a couple of failed attempts in 2010 and 2011, the only two other times they’ve won the American League Championship Series.

The Texas Rangers ended up defeating the Houston Astros 10-2 on Friday. An eighth-inning homer by Jake Meyers drove in two runs and shortened the lead for Houston. However, the Rangers had already done enough damage.

