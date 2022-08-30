WATCH: Marcus Stroman makes a young Blue Jays fan's dream come true in return to Toronto

Marcus Stroman finally returned to Toronto three years after departing the Blue Jays organization. The star pitcher is beloved by fans north of the border and he also had a productive time during his stint there.

Yesterday, Stroman got a chance to interact with his former colleagues and fans during the pre-game routine. One young fan, who's a solid Marcus Stroman fan, even had a chance to chat with him and take home an autographed baseball.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia A young Jays fan was overcome with emotion as he got to meet Marcus Stroman who returned to Toronto this week with the Cubs A young Jays fan was overcome with emotion as he got to meet Marcus Stroman who returned to Toronto this week with the Cubs https://t.co/cVZqmTV7AG

"A young Jays fan was overcome with emotion as he got to meet Marcus Stroman who returned to Toronto this week with the Cubs" - Jomboy Media

Stroman won the 2017 Golden Glove Award while playing for the Blue Jays organization. In 2019, he was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time. During that year's trade deadline, he was dealt to the New York Mets and stayed at Citi Field until 2021. He recently signed with the Cubs this off-season.

"The Good Guy" Marcus Stroman

The Toronto faithful showed all their love for Marcus Stroman on his return to Rogers Centre. The pitcher, on the other hand, returned the love to the fans.

Sandy Domingos-Shipley ❤️🇨🇦 @SandyDShipley01 There are times in life where no words are enough to describe special moments. Thank you @STR0 for what you did for my boy. This moment will be with him and our family forever. God bless you and your family, and wish you all the best in your career. There are times in life where no words are enough to describe special moments. Thank you @STR0 for what you did for my boy. This moment will be with him and our family forever. God bless you and your family, and wish you all the best in your career. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/sBBZqYgNHM

"There are times in life where no words are enough to describe special moments. Thank you @STR0 for what you did for my boy. This moment will be with him and our family forever. God bless you and your family, and wish you all the best in your career. ❤️❤️" - Sandy Domingos-Shipley

It can be recalled that Stroman casually gives his fans tickets to games and interacts with them. He even did it earlier this year when he just transferred to the north side of Chicago and spent time with his fans.

This time around, he gave back to the fanbase wherein he started his major league career. It's been a tough year for the hurler, however, as he owns a 3-6 record with 4.10 ERA for the faltering Cubs.

Stroman is slated to start against his former team today. Given the kind reputation that he still has in Toronto, it is expected that there will be more cheers than jeers for the former All-Star.

