"Don’t let anyone talk down on your family" - Chicago Cubs All-Star shares his verdict on the now infamous Oscars slap, Twitter in splits

After actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, Twitter was immediately filled with varying opinions, including one from Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. Marcus Stroman voiced his support for Will Smith's actions, feeling the nature of Rock's jokes substantiated Smith's behavior.

Many of Marcus Stroman's Twitter followers responded with various levels of agreement and disagreement. Some felt as though Will Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock, because he was standing up for his wife who has struggled with alopecia recently and felt the comedian was making light of her condition. Many on the other side argued that violence is never the answer, and if Will Smith has an issue with the jokes being made, there are better ways to handle the situation.

Below is the tweet in its entirety from Chicago Cubs star pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 So much respect for Will Smith. Don’t let anyone talk down on your family. Making jokes, about the auto-immune disease alopecia that Jada has been open about, should never be tolerated. Protect your people at all costs! 🗣 So much respect for Will Smith. Don’t let anyone talk down on your family. Making jokes, about the auto-immune disease alopecia that Jada has been open about, should never be tolerated. Protect your people at all costs! 🗣

Marcus Stroman was not the first athlete to voice his opinion on this matter, and it is unlikely he will be the last.

Twitter reacts to Chicago Cubs All-Star Marcus Stroman

One of the top pitchers in Boston Red Sox history, Roger Clemens, voiced his support for Marcus Stroman. Roger Clemens is a seven-time Cy Young Award winner who also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros before retiring in 2007. Roger Clemens narrowly missed out on the baseball Hall of Fame due to allegations of steroid use throughout his career.

Roger Clemens responded to the star Chicago Cubs pitcher on Twitter.

"Facts!" - @ Roger Clemens

Some of the responses to Marcus Stroman were less supportive.

"Nope 'Stro, wrong on this one. Rock is a comedian and it was a joke. Smith's actions were unacceptable and reprehensible. Way better options to handle the conflict privately. Ruined what should have been a beautiful night for many. #Oscars" - @ Let's Go Mets

Seb Harrison was quick to jump in and say that violence is never the answer via a tweet.

"@STR0 Violence is never the answer. Never." - @ Seb Harrison

Some Twitter users agreed with Marcus Stroman, even if it was begrudgingly, given their fandom.

"For the first time in my life I agree with @STR0" - @ HA

Cubs fan Alex clearly looked up to Will Smith and expressed his disappointment in his actions in response to Marcus Stroman.

Alex @cubslifer @STR0 Smith is supposed to be the best of us, the standard for all others to follow. A rare lapse in judgement. Eventually, he'll be ok, but he's better than that. A man may know how to fight, but it takes a strong man to know when not to fight. @STR0 Smith is supposed to be the best of us, the standard for all others to follow. A rare lapse in judgement. Eventually, he'll be ok, but he's better than that. A man may know how to fight, but it takes a strong man to know when not to fight.

"Smith is supposed to be the best of us, the standard for all others to follow. A rare lapse in judgement. Eventually, he'll be ok, but he's better than that. A man may know how to fight, but it takes a strong man to know when not to fight." - @ Alex

As Marcus Stroman prepares for his 2022 season with the Chicago Cubs, he has high expectations. The All-Star pitcher will have to face off against a tough division in the National League Central. After finishing a disappointing fourth in the division in 2021, Marcus Stroman could be a key piece of the Chicago Cubs bounceback.

The Chicago Cubs kick off their 2022 campaign on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers, where they hope to start the season off with a win. Hopefully Marcus Stroman will have another stellar season as is expected of him and can lead the Cubs into the postseason in 2022.

